Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, & More Step Out for Met Gala!

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh make their entrance on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The power couple both dressed in Chanel for the annual gala!

Some other stars at the event included rapper Wiz Khalifa, DJ and producer Diplo, rapper ASAP Ferg, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and snowboarder Shaun White.

FYI: Pharrell is wearing a Chanel tuxedo jacket, matching black wool pants, white cotton vest, shoes, and necklaces with cross-shaped pendants. Helen is wearing a Chanel dress, coat, shoes, bag, and jewelry. Wiz is wearing a Dior Homme jacket, pants, shirt, bow-tie, and shoes. Shaun is wearing Etro.

15+ pictures inside of Pharrell Williams and others at the event…