Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 3:45 am

Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, & More Step Out for Met Gala!

Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, & More Step Out for Met Gala!

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh make their entrance on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The power couple both dressed in Chanel for the annual gala!

Some other stars at the event included rapper Wiz Khalifa, DJ and producer Diplo, rapper ASAP Ferg, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and snowboarder Shaun White.

FYI: Pharrell is wearing a Chanel tuxedo jacket, matching black wool pants, white cotton vest, shoes, and necklaces with cross-shaped pendants. Helen is wearing a Chanel dress, coat, shoes, bag, and jewelry. Wiz is wearing a Dior Homme jacket, pants, shirt, bow-tie, and shoes. Shaun is wearing Etro.

15+ pictures inside of Pharrell Williams and others at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 01
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 02
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 03
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 04
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 05
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 06
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 07
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 08
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 09
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 10
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 11
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 12
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 13
pharrell williams wiz khalifa met gala 14

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, ASAP Ferg, Diplo, Helen Lasichanh, Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala, Pharrell Williams, Shaun White, Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr