Pregnant Claire Danes Graces the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018

Claire Danes goes for a colorful look while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 39-year-old Homeland actress is pregnant with her second child with husband Hugh Dancy!

FYI: Claire is wearing a custom Marni precious duchesse gown with an empire waist. The dress is defined by three elements in different bold color blocks, magenta, deep red and caramel. The simple A-line silhouette is made sumptuous by an elegant train.

The look is paired with a brass primitive parure with lacquered details. Claire completed her look carrying a Marni Monile handbag in emerald lizard, accented with a long green feather and multicolour platform sandals.