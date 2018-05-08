Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:21 am

Pregnant Claire Danes Graces the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018

Pregnant Claire Danes Graces the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018

Claire Danes goes for a colorful look while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 39-year-old Homeland actress is pregnant with her second child with husband Hugh Dancy!

FYI: Claire is wearing a custom Marni precious duchesse gown with an empire waist. The dress is defined by three elements in different bold color blocks, magenta, deep red and caramel. The simple A-line silhouette is made sumptuous by an elegant train.

The look is paired with a brass primitive parure with lacquered details. Claire completed her look carrying a Marni Monile handbag in emerald lizard, accented with a long green feather and multicolour platform sandals.
Just Jared on Facebook
claire danes met gala 2018 01
claire danes met gala 2018 02
claire danes met gala 2018 03
claire danes met gala 2018 04
claire danes met gala 2018 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Claire Danes, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr