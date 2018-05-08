Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Photos from Inside Met Gala 2018!

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Photos from Inside Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 8:51 am

Rihanna Switches It Up for Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Rihanna Switches It Up for Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Two looks in one night!

Rihanna keeps it cool and chic as she makes her way inside the 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Up&Down night club on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

The 30-year-old entertainer went for a more toned down look after rocking a Maison Margiela ensemble on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Riri also wore a headpiece that is similar to those worn by the leader of the Catholic Church on the carpet.

In case you missed it, Rihanna‘s Ocean’s Eight co-stars Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling were also in attendance.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna switches it up for met gala 2018 after party 01
rihanna switches it up for met gala 2018 after party 02
rihanna switches it up for met gala 2018 after party 03
rihanna switches it up for met gala 2018 after party 04
rihanna switches it up for met gala 2018 after party 05

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr