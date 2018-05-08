Rihanna Switches It Up for Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Two looks in one night!

Rihanna keeps it cool and chic as she makes her way inside the 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Up&Down night club on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

The 30-year-old entertainer went for a more toned down look after rocking a Maison Margiela ensemble on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Riri also wore a headpiece that is similar to those worn by the leader of the Catholic Church on the carpet.

In case you missed it, Rihanna‘s Ocean’s Eight co-stars Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling were also in attendance.