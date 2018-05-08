Riley Keough & Sasha Lane Are Met Gala Gorgeous!

Riley Keough and Sasha Lane make their entrances on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The actresses worked together in the indie movie American Honey, which was released back in 2016.

Sasha was joined on the carpet by model Fei Fei Sun and designer Tory Burch.

FYI: Riley is wearing Louis Vuitton. Sasha is wearing a Tory Burch gown and Tamara Mellon shoes. Fei Fei is wearing a Tory Burch gown.

