Rooney Mara Goes Regal in Givenchy for Met Gala 2018

Rooney Mara holds hands with Givenchy Creative Director Clare Waight Keller as they arrive at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress went glam in a light blue gown covered in silver crystals for the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Rooney is wearing a Givenchy dress.

