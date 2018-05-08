Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:13 am

Rooney Mara Goes Regal in Givenchy for Met Gala 2018

Rooney Mara Goes Regal in Givenchy for Met Gala 2018

Rooney Mara holds hands with Givenchy Creative Director Clare Waight Keller as they arrive at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress went glam in a light blue gown covered in silver crystals for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Rooney is wearing a Givenchy dress.

10+ pictures inside of Rooney Mara arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 01
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 02
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 03
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 04
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 05
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 06
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 07
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 08
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 09
rooney mara goes regal in blue for met gala 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Clare Waight Keller, Met Gala, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr