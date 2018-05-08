Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:36 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham & More Buddy Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham & More Buddy Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Joan Smalls, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge strike a fierce pose together while attending the Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

The four ladies were joined at the event by fellow models Doutzen Kroes, Anja Rubik, Winnie Harlow, as well as Alexa Chung and Cindy Crawford, who was accompanied by her husband Rande Gerber.

Joan, Rosie, Ashley, Lily, Doutzen, Winnie, Alexa and Cindy all slipped into different outfits from their looks on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

FYI: Joan is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Ashley is wearing an Ashley Zhang necklace.
Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 01
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 02
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 03
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 04
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 05
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 06
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 07
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 08
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 09
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 10
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 11
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 12
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 13
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 14
rosie huntington whiteley ashley graham buddy up at versace met gala 2018 after party 15

Credit: Neil Rasmus; Photos: BFA
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, Alexa Chung, Anja Rubik, Ashley Graham, Cindy Crawford, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Rande Gerber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr