Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham & More Buddy Up at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Joan Smalls, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham and Lily Aldridge strike a fierce pose together while attending the Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

The four ladies were joined at the event by fellow models Doutzen Kroes, Anja Rubik, Winnie Harlow, as well as Alexa Chung and Cindy Crawford, who was accompanied by her husband Rande Gerber.

Joan, Rosie, Ashley, Lily, Doutzen, Winnie, Alexa and Cindy all slipped into different outfits from their looks on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

FYI: Joan is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Ashley is wearing an Ashley Zhang necklace.