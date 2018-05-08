Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:34 am
Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Tattoos at Met Gala 2018
Ruby Rose strikes a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
The 32-year-old Australian actress/DJ looked glam in a flowing red gown with a gold cross earring hanging from her one of her eyebrows.
FYI: Ruby is wearing a Tommy Hilfiger dress while carrying a Judith Leiber clutch.
