Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:34 am

Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Tattoos at Met Gala 2018

Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Tattoos at Met Gala 2018

Ruby Rose strikes a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Australian actress/DJ looked glam in a flowing red gown with a gold cross earring hanging from her one of her eyebrows.

FYI: Ruby is wearing a Tommy Hilfiger dress while carrying a Judith Leiber clutch.

