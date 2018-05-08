Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:03 am

Ruth Negga & Greta Gerwig Grace the Met Gala 2018 Carpet

Ruth Negga & Greta Gerwig Grace the Met Gala 2018 Carpet

Ruth Negga and Greta Gerwig look elegant at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old Preacher actress and the 34-year-old Lady Bird director teamed up for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Ruth donned a white dress with silver sequins and gold eyeshadow, and Greta turned heads in a billowing black and white gown with a gold headpiece.

Last year, Ruth hit the carpet with her now ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper. The two recently split after eight years together.

FYI: Ruth is wearing Louis Vuitton with Brian Atwood shoes. Greta is wearing The Row with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

10+ pictures inside of Ruth Negga and Greta Gerwig at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 01
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 02
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 03
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 04
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 05
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 06
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 07
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 08
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 09
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 10
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 11
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 12
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 13
ruth negga and greta gerwig look elegant at met gala 2018 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Greta Gerwig, Met Gala, Met Gala 2018, Ruth Negga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr