Ruth Negga & Greta Gerwig Grace the Met Gala 2018 Carpet

Ruth Negga and Greta Gerwig look elegant at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old Preacher actress and the 34-year-old Lady Bird director teamed up for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Ruth donned a white dress with silver sequins and gold eyeshadow, and Greta turned heads in a billowing black and white gown with a gold headpiece.

Last year, Ruth hit the carpet with her now ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper. The two recently split after eight years together.

FYI: Ruth is wearing Louis Vuitton with Brian Atwood shoes. Greta is wearing The Row with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

