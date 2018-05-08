Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault Couple Up at Met Gala 2018!

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault stepped out together for the 2018 Met Gala!

The couple looked so chic as they posed for photos together at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Salma looked stunning in an intricate sequined dress which displayed a country-side scene.

During the evening, Salma met up with Gigi Hadid and even got a cute shout out for her daughters Valentina and Mathilde.

“valentina and Mathilde I hope your happy 💋💋💋 #gigihadid #metball,” Salma wrote.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 7, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

FYI: Salma is wearing an Altuzarra gown, Sophia Webster shoes, Glenn Spiro jewelry and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.