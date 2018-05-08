Sanaa Lathan Responds to Rumor That She Bit Beyonce

Actress Sanaa Lathan is on the cover of Health magazine’s June 2018 issue.

In her interview, the 46-year-old actress responded to the rumor that she is the person who bit Beyonce at a party last year, as witnessed by Tiffany Haddish.

Sanaa was asked, “how did you first hear about the infamous ‘Beyoncé bite’ news?

“Yeah, it blew up,” Sanaa responded. “And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

