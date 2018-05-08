Saoirse Ronan Steps Out For 'On Chesil Beach' Screening in London!
Saoirse Ronan looked so chic while attending a screening of her flick On Chesil Beach!
The 24-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Tuesday (May 8) at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.
She was also joined by her co-star Billy Howle as well as author/screenwriter Ian McEwan and director Dominic Cooke.
On Chesil Beach takes place in England in 1962 and follows a young couple whose idyllic romance collides with societal pressure and leads to an awkward and fateful wedding night.
FYI: Saorise is wearing an Cushnie et Ochs outfit, Laurence Dacade shoes and Loucite by Alison Lou earrings.