2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:04 am

Sarah Paulson Gets Glam at Met Gala Red Carpet!

Sarah Paulson Gets Glam at Met Gala Red Carpet!

Sarah Paulson looked stunning while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 43-year-old actress donned a shimmering gown at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Paulson

Sarah paired her jeweled gown with a simple, gold clutch and statement earrings.

Earlier that day, Sarah opened up about her relationship with Holland Taylor, who did not join her at the event.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Prada gown and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

