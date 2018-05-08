Sarah Paulson Gets Glam at Met Gala Red Carpet!

Sarah Paulson looked stunning while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 43-year-old actress donned a shimmering gown at the annual event on Monday evening (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Sarah paired her jeweled gown with a simple, gold clutch and statement earrings.

Earlier that day, Sarah opened up about her relationship with Holland Taylor, who did not join her at the event.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Prada gown and Tiffany & Co. earrings.