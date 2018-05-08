Sean 'Diddy' Combs Unveils CÎROC VS at Met Gala After Party!

Sean “Diddy” Combs strikes a pose in-between girlfriend Cassie and Mary J. Blige while attending Rihanna‘s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Up&Down night club on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

At the party, the 48-year-old entertainer celebrated in style by launching CÎROC’s newest innovation, CÎROC VS.

Alongside his longtime love Cassie and Mary J, 47, Diddy partied into the early morning hours at Riri‘s bash. The exclusive event heralded the arrival of CÎROC VS, where Diddy shared the first bottle ever released with the star-studded crowd.