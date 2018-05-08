See How Katy Perry Helped Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2018 Look Come Together!

Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018

Kim Kardashian‘s 2018 Met Gala glam look all came together with a little help from Katy Perry!

One fan posted a photo of Kim showing Katy her nails, and Kim actually responded to the fan about what was going on in the photo.

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL They are just glued on! So had to show her!” Kim tweeted. You can see the pics of Kim showing Katy her nails over on Twitter.
