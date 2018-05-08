Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 11:29 am

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Step Out Together at Met Gala 2018 After Party!

After making their debut as a couple on the red carpet together at the big event, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin are stepping out to party together, too!

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter and the 21-year-old Drop The Mic emcee stopped by one of the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Rumors have swirled for months that the pair have been quietly dating. Shawn also revealed the exciting news of an upcoming tour the next day (May 8).

FYI: Hailey is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.
  • darija

    She has great legs.