Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:49 am

Sienna Miller Shimmers in Silver & Gold at Met Gala 2018

Sienna Miller Shimmers in Silver & Gold at Met Gala 2018

Sienna Miller looks like real-life royalty at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old American Sniper actress stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller

She sported a gold sequin skirt with a high slit, a long-sleeve white top, and gold and silver heels and accessories, including a belt, statement necklace, and star-themed headpiece.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Sienna is wearing Louis Vuitton with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 01
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 02
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 03
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 04
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 05
sienna miller shimmers in silver and gold at met gala 2018 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala, Sienna Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr