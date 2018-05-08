Sienna Miller Shimmers in Silver & Gold at Met Gala 2018

Sienna Miller looks like real-life royalty at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old American Sniper actress stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She sported a gold sequin skirt with a high slit, a long-sleeve white top, and gold and silver heels and accessories, including a belt, statement necklace, and star-themed headpiece.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Sienna is wearing Louis Vuitton with Fred Leighton jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.