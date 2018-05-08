These 25 Celebrities Attended Their First Met Gala in 2018!

The Met Gala is a time for many celebrities to stand out and show off their stylish best.

And on Monday night (May 7), plenty of stars made their big debut on the red carpet for the first time at the 2018 Met Gala!

From “Bodak Yellow” sensation Cardi B to singer-songwriter superstar Shawn Mendes to Master of None star Lena Waithe, plenty of stars made their debut during this year’s “Heavenly Bodies”-themed event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Met Gala

Want to see all the stars who attended their first Met Gala this year?

Click through the slideshow to find out…