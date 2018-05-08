Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 4:20 pm

These 25 Celebrities Attended Their First Met Gala in 2018!

These 25 Celebrities Attended Their First Met Gala in 2018!

The Met Gala is a time for many celebrities to stand out and show off their stylish best.

And on Monday night (May 7), plenty of stars made their big debut on the red carpet for the first time at the 2018 Met Gala!

From “Bodak Yellow” sensation Cardi B to singer-songwriter superstar Shawn Mendes to Master of None star Lena Waithe, plenty of stars made their debut during this year’s “Heavenly Bodies”-themed event.

Want to see all the stars who attended their first Met Gala this year?

Click through the slideshow to find out…
Photos: Getty Images
