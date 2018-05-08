Tom Holland Raves About Zendaya's Met Gala 2018 Look!

Tom Holland is a fan of his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya‘s whole look at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 21-year-old Marvel star took to his Instagram account to post a photo of his co-star at the annual event with the caption, “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.” You can check out Tom’s post here!

Tom was not in attendance at the Met Gala this year.

Tom and Zendaya are often seen together and were photographed snapping a pic with a Spider-Man statue a few weeks ago!