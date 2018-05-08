Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Wears Eyebrow Bling at Met Gala 2018!

Cynthia Erivo goes for a daring look while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Broadway star bedazzled her eyebrows and also wore a nose ring!

Cynthia is best known for her work in The Color Purple, which won her a Tony, a Grammy, and an Emmy. She is several movies in the works now in hopes of getting the Oscar to complete her EGOT.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Valentino gown, Sophia Webster shoes, a Hunting Season bag, and jewelry by Yeprem, Maria Tash, Eva Fehren, Shiffon Co., and Jude Frances.

