Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 3:20 am

Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Wears Eyebrow Bling at Met Gala 2018!

Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Wears Eyebrow Bling at Met Gala 2018!

Cynthia Erivo goes for a daring look while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Broadway star bedazzled her eyebrows and also wore a nose ring!

Cynthia is best known for her work in The Color Purple, which won her a Tony, a Grammy, and an Emmy. She is several movies in the works now in hopes of getting the Oscar to complete her EGOT.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Valentino gown, Sophia Webster shoes, a Hunting Season bag, and jewelry by Yeprem, Maria Tash, Eva Fehren, Shiffon Co., and Jude Frances.

10+ pictures inside of Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 01
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 02
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 03
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 04
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 05
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 06
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 07
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 08
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 09
cynthia erivo met gala 2018 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Cynthia Erivo, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr