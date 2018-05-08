Tracee Ellis Ross & Issa Rae are Michael Kors Beauties at Met Gala 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross is a bubblegum princess on the red carpet while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 45-year-old black-ish actress went bright and bold in a bright pink gown with a matching jacket for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

Also stepping out for the event was Issa Rae who stunned in a black and gold gown.

FYI: Issa is wearing a Michael Kors dress. Tracee is wearing a Michael Kors gown, Loriblu heels, and Repossi jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…