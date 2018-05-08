Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:36 am

Tracee Ellis Ross & Issa Rae are Michael Kors Beauties at Met Gala 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross & Issa Rae are Michael Kors Beauties at Met Gala 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross is a bubblegum princess on the red carpet while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 45-year-old black-ish actress went bright and bold in a bright pink gown with a matching jacket for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

Also stepping out for the event was Issa Rae who stunned in a black and gold gown.

FYI: Issa is wearing a Michael Kors dress. Tracee is wearing a Michael Kors gown, Loriblu heels, and Repossi jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 01
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 02
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 03
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 04
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 05
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 06
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 07
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 08
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 09
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 10
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 11
tracee ellis ross issa rae michael kors met gala 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Issa Rae, Met Gala, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr