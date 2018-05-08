Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:11 am

Uma Thurman is Joined by Daughter Maya Hawke at Met Gala 2018

Uma Thurman is Joined by Daughter Maya Hawke at Met Gala 2018

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke make it a mother-daughter night out at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress went glam in a white dress while her 19-year-old actress/model daughter looked pretty in a black silk gown for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Uma Thurman

Maya is the daughter of Uma and Ethan Hawke – who were married from 1998 to 2005.

FYI: Uma is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Giampiero Bodino jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik heels. Maya is wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress and KatKim ear pin.

10+ pictures inside of the mother-daughter duo at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 01
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 02
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 03
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 04
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 05
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 06
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 07
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 08
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 09
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 10
uma thurman is joined by maya hawke met gala 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Celebrity Babies, Maya Hawke, Met Gala, Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr