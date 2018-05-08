Uma Thurman is Joined by Daughter Maya Hawke at Met Gala 2018

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke make it a mother-daughter night out at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress went glam in a white dress while her 19-year-old actress/model daughter looked pretty in a black silk gown for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Uma Thurman

Maya is the daughter of Uma and Ethan Hawke – who were married from 1998 to 2005.

FYI: Uma is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Giampiero Bodino jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik heels. Maya is wearing a Diane Von Furstenberg dress and KatKim ear pin.

10+ pictures inside of the mother-daughter duo at the event…