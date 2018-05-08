VS Angels Taylor Hill & Stella Maxwell Stick to the Theme at Met Gala 2018!

Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell walk the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret angels both stayed true to the theme of the night, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Taylor wore a halter wrap dress with an attached cape in black heavy crepe juxtaposing her playful, youthful attitude with the traditional solemnity of a cardinal’s robe. Stella wore a dress that featured a printed artwork depicting visages of Madonna.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Jacob & Co. jewelry. Stella is wearing a Moschino gown, Casadei shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell at the gala…