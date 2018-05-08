Tue, 08 May 2018 at 9:59 pm
Who Was Sent Home on 'The Voice' 2018? Two Cut From Top 10
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!
Two contestants were just sent home on Tuesday night (May 8) on the singing competition show in a shocking double elimination.
5 Seconds of Summer stopped by the show to perform “Young Blood” while Charlie Puth performed “Done for Me.”
The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.
The Voice semifinals kick off next week.
Click inside to find out who was sent home….
Jackie Verna – Team Adam
Christiana Danielle – Team Alicia
