Zendaya & Laura Harrier Show Off Their Legs at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Zendaya is all smiles as she strikes a fun pose while attending Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

The 21-year-old Greatest Showman star was joined at the event by Laura Harrier, Yara Shahidi and her Black-ish mom Tracee Ellis Ross, as they all slipped into more comfortable looks from their outfits on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

Zendaya got a special shout out from her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland about her epic Versace look for the night – See what he had to say here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Versace dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Laura is wearing Louis Vuitton.