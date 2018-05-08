Zoey Deutch Is 'Never Leaving France' After Parfum Christian Dior Dinner

Zoey Deutch is a vision in white while attending the Parfums Christian Dior cocktail dinner on Monday (May 8) in Cannes, France.

The 23-year-old actress was joined at the dinner party by Amandla Stenberg.

“🌹thank you to the @diorparfums team for having us at the miss dior dinner at château de la colle noire🌹it was the most perfect night ❣️🍷i learned that there are over 1000 types of roses, and also that i’m never leaving france,” Zoey wrote on Instagram after the event.

“Thank you to everyone on the @dior team for spoiling me and my homegirl for a few days. J’s first time in Europe, we liiiiiivin!! 🥂surreal pics by the incred @morganelay,” Amandla wrote on her account.