ABC Orders New Drama Series 'A Million Little Things'

ABC has ordered the dramedy series A Million Little Things for its 2018-2019 season!

It marks the network’s first pilot pickup this year.

A Million Little Things will focus on “a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves,” Variety reports.

The series, written and executive produced by DJ Nash, stars Ron Livingston as Jon, David Giuntoli as Eddie, Romany Malco as Rome, Allison Miller as Maggie, Christina Moses as Regina, Christina Ochoa as Ashley, James Roday as Gary, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah, and Lizzy Greene as Sophie.