Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Meet Up for Lunch in NYC

Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller step out for lunch together in the Big Apple!

The 43-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were spotted dining at Bar Pitti on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

The two co-starred in both 2014′s American Sniper and 2015′s Burnt.

Bradley looked dapper in a grey suit with a light-colored shirt and brown shoes, completing his look with a red baseball cap and a pair of shades.

Sienna kept it casual and trendy in a graphic t-shirt tucked into her blue jeans, along with nude heels, a brown bag, and black-rimmed glasses.

