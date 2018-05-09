Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 11:50 am

Brie Larson Gets Hair & Makeup Touch Ups on 'Captain Marvel' Set!

Brie Larson is back to filming Captain Marvel!

The 28-year-old actress was seen getting some makeup and hair touch ups in between takes. Someone was also seen adjusting her Captain Marvel costume on the Los Angeles set this week. Check out the set photos below!

The movie is set to be released on March 8, 2019! Be sure to mark your calendars!

See all the photos from of Brie Larson on the set of Captain Marvel in the gallery…
