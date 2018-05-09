Brie Larson Gets Hair & Makeup Touch Ups on 'Captain Marvel' Set!

Brie Larson is back to filming Captain Marvel!

The 28-year-old actress was seen getting some makeup and hair touch ups in between takes. Someone was also seen adjusting her Captain Marvel costume on the Los Angeles set this week. Check out the set photos below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brie Larson

The movie is set to be released on March 8, 2019! Be sure to mark your calendars!

