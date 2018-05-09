Cardi B Speaks Out After Alleged Fan Attack at Met Gala 2018

Cardi B is addressing the alleged attack that occurred after the 2018 Met Gala on Tuesday night (May 8) in New York City.

According to police reports, a member of the pregnant 25-year-old rapper’s entourage attacked a man who got too close to her while trying to get an autograph.

After the news broke, Cardi took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet to ask fans to please respect her space.

“If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans .Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” Cardi wrote. “i don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”

Cardi is expecting her first child with fiance Offset.