Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 2:30 pm

Carey Mulligan Joins Paul Dano & Zoe Kazan at 'Wildlife' Cannes Photo Call!

Carey Mulligan joins Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan at the photo call for Wildlife at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival held at L’Espace Miramar on Wednesday (May 9) in Cannes, France.

Paul and Zoe co-wrote the film, with Carey as the star! Paul also directed the film, and the drama is getting some great buzz. Jake Gyllenhaal also stars.

If you don’t know, Paul and Zoe don’t only work together in movies – they’re partners and have been together for years!

The Cannes Film Festival just kicked off yesterday and will continue into next week – stay tuned for all the chic photos!

Check out all the photos from the photo call at Cannes inside…
Photos: Getty
