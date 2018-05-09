Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 3:05 pm

Connie Britton & Frankie Shaw Tease 'Smilf' Season 2: 'Weirder & Darker'

Connie Britton & Frankie Shaw Tease 'Smilf' Season 2: 'Weirder & Darker'

Connie Britton keeps it cool and casual in an all black ensemble while attending the Showtime Emmy For Your Consideration screening of her series SMILF held at The Whitney Museum on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

The 51-year-old actress was joined at the event by creator Frankie Shaw and co-star Rosie O’Donnell as they teased the upcoming 10-episode second season.

“This season gets weirder and darker,” Frankie recently expressed (via Deadline). “We’re dealing with identity and the masks we wear to present ourselves to the world. And who are we when we take the mask off? We’re two months into the writers room, and we start shooting this summer in Boston.”

“They’re very collaborative at Showtime — they’re incredible for trusting me and giving me this opportunity,” Frankie added.
