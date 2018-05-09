Did Cardi B Confirm the Sex of Her Baby?

Cardi B seemingly confirmed she’s having a baby girl!

While speaking with the New York Times about how heavy her 2018 Met Gala look was, she also mentioned the added weight from carrying her baby.

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” Cardi said, before adding, “She do weigh three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months, right? Because I was born five pounds.”

Fans are noting that Cardi B used a “she” pronoun to describe her child, who is due in July.

This is the first baby for Cardi B and her fiance, Offset.