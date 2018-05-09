Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 4:09 pm

Dylan Minnette & Wallows Make Their TV Debut - Watch Now!

Dylan Minnette & Wallows Make Their TV Debut - Watch Now!

Dylan Minnette and his band Wallows just made their television debut!

The 21-year-old 13 Reasons Why star and the group took to the stage at The Late Late Show to perform “Pictures of Girls” on Tuesday night (May 8) in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the appearance, Dylan took to his Instagram to share about the performance.

“playing with @wallowsmusic tonight on @latelateshow w/ James Corden. our first time on tv wow. tune in if you want,” Dylan wrote.

Wallows dropped their debut EP Spring last month. Make sure to give it a listen!

Check out the entire performance below…
