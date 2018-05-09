Eric Dane Steps Out for Coffee Run in WeHo

Eric Dane makes his way back to his car after picking up an iced coffee to go on Monday morning (May 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star showed off his fit frame in a tight white T-shirt and jeans for his outing.

Eric has been keeping a low profile since announcing he and wife Rebecca Gayheart are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

The upcoming 5th season of Eric‘s show The Last Ship is set to premiere on TNT later this year.