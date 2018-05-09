Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 7:00 am

Eric Dane Steps Out for Coffee Run in WeHo

Eric Dane Steps Out for Coffee Run in WeHo

Eric Dane makes his way back to his car after picking up an iced coffee to go on Monday morning (May 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star showed off his fit frame in a tight white T-shirt and jeans for his outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric Dane

Eric has been keeping a low profile since announcing he and wife Rebecca Gayheart are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

The upcoming 5th season of Eric‘s show The Last Ship is set to premiere on TNT later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
eric dane steps out for coffee run in weho 01
eric dane steps out for coffee run in weho 02
eric dane steps out for coffee run in weho 03
eric dane steps out for coffee run in weho 04
eric dane steps out for coffee run in weho 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Eric Dane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr