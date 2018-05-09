Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 11:13 pm

Farrah Fawcett's Son Redmond O'Neal Arrested for Robbing Convenience Store at Knifepoint

Farrah Fawcett's Son Redmond O'Neal Arrested for Robbing Convenience Store at Knifepoint

Redmond O’Neal has been arrested for robbing a convenience store and threatening the clerk with a knife on Tuesday (May 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

According to Los Angeles Police, the 33-year-old son of the late Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal walked into the store armed with a knife and demanded the clerk take out the money from the register.

Redmond fled the store after the clerk handed him an undisclosed amount of money just before 2:30am before he was arrested nearby when the detectives allegedly found a knife from on him.

Redmond was arrested on a robbery charge and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Back in 2008, Redmond was arrested for a DUI and drug possession, and again in 2011 on heroin and gun possessions charges.

In 2015, he was sentenced to three years in state prison for violating his probation, but was released just over a year later.
Photos: Getty

