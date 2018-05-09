FKA twigs Reveals She Had 6 Tumors Removed From Her Uterus

FKA twigs has revealed that in December, she had tumors removed from her uterus via laparoscopic surgery.

“I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis, and a couple of [strawberries]. a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant,” the 30-year-old entertainer wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday (May 9). “I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again.”

“I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked,” she continued. “I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this.”