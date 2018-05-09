Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 10:19 am

FKA twigs Reveals She Had 6 Tumors Removed From Her Uterus

FKA twigs Reveals She Had 6 Tumors Removed From Her Uterus

FKA twigs has revealed that in December, she had tumors removed from her uterus via laparoscopic surgery.

“I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis, and a couple of [strawberries]. a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant,” the 30-year-old entertainer wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday (May 9). “I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again.”

“I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked,” she continued. “I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: FKA Twigs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr
  • D.w. Finton

    Take care of yourselves ladies.