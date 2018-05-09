Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 1:11 pm

Gabrielle Union & Jimmy Fallon Parody Hit Songs in 'Musical Morning Announcements' Sketch!

Gabrielle Union & Jimmy Fallon Parody Hit Songs in 'Musical Morning Announcements' Sketch!

Gabrielle Union strikes a fierce pose while arriving for an appearance at The View on Tuesday morning (May 8) in New York City.

That same day, the 45-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show and took part in a segment called “Musical Morning Announcements” with host Jimmy Fallon where they took on the roles of principal and VP of Saugerties High School and tackled a handful of 2018 hits with a hilarious school spirit.

Gabrielle and Jimmy put their own twists on Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still,” “Havana” by Camila Cabello and Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.”

Gabrielle also sat on the couch to promote her film Breaking In and discusses why she and husband Dwyane Wade paid for Chicago students to attend the March for Our Lives rally – Watch more after the cut!


Musical Morning Announcements with Gabrielle Union

Click inside to watch the rest of Gabrielle Union’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Gabrielle Union Is a Mom Who Is All Capable and Stuff in Breaking In
gabrielle union jimmy fallon parody hit songs in musical morning announcements 06

Photos: NBC, Backgrid USA
