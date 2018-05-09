Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 10:25 am

Ginnifer Goodwin & Hubby Josh Dallas Talk 'Once Upon a Time's Seven Season Legacy!

Ginnifer Goodwin & Hubby Josh Dallas Talk 'Once Upon a Time's Seven Season Legacy!

Ginnifer Goodwin happily poses alongside her husband and co-star Josh Dallas while attending the finale screening of their show Once Upon A Time held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Monday (May 8) in West Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress and Josh, also 39, were joined at the event by their co-stars Lana Parrilla, Dania Ramirez, JoAnna Garcia, Emma Booth, Daniel Francis, Mekia Cox, Rose Reynolds, Tiera Skovbye, Robbie Kay, Karen David, Keegan Connor Tracy, Lee Arenberg and Alison Fernandez.

Ginnifer and Josh recently opened up about Once Upon a Time‘s seven-season run and legacy: “Oh my gosh. Well, I like to think that it was the first of its kind. At the time that we made the pilot, no one was doing anything like this,” Ginnifer told EW. “And I feel like it even pre-empted the swashbuckling princesses on the big screen. It was so new. And I hope that it’s remembered as being groundbreaking. And I hope, as we’re discussing, that it’s remembered as being representative of the strongest kinds of complex and beautiful women. And I hope that there is enough love for the show that we do reunion specials along the way.”

“I think it will be a show that preached hope,” Josh added. “I think that’s the legacy.”

FYI: Ginnifer is wearing a Rhea Costa dress, earrings by EF Collection, ring by Dana Rebecca Designs, and Tyler Ellis clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 01
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 02
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 03
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 04
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 05
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 06
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 07
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 08
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 09
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 10
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 11
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 12
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 13
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 14
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 15
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 16
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 17
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 18
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 19
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 20
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 21
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 22
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 23
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 24
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 25
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 26
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 27
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 28
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 29
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 30
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 31
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 32
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 33
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 34
ginnifer goodwin hubby josh dallas talk once upon a times legacy 35

Credit: Amanda Edwards; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alison Fernandez, Dania Ramirez, Daniel Francis, Emma Booth, Ginnifer Goodwin, Joanna Garcia, Josh Dallas, karen david, Keegan Connor Tracy, Lana Parrilla, Lee Arenberg, Mekia Cox, robbie kay, Rose Reynolds, Tiera Skovbye

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr