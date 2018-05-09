Ginnifer Goodwin & Hubby Josh Dallas Talk 'Once Upon a Time's Seven Season Legacy!

Ginnifer Goodwin happily poses alongside her husband and co-star Josh Dallas while attending the finale screening of their show Once Upon A Time held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Monday (May 8) in West Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress and Josh, also 39, were joined at the event by their co-stars Lana Parrilla, Dania Ramirez, JoAnna Garcia, Emma Booth, Daniel Francis, Mekia Cox, Rose Reynolds, Tiera Skovbye, Robbie Kay, Karen David, Keegan Connor Tracy, Lee Arenberg and Alison Fernandez.

Ginnifer and Josh recently opened up about Once Upon a Time‘s seven-season run and legacy: “Oh my gosh. Well, I like to think that it was the first of its kind. At the time that we made the pilot, no one was doing anything like this,” Ginnifer told EW. “And I feel like it even pre-empted the swashbuckling princesses on the big screen. It was so new. And I hope that it’s remembered as being groundbreaking. And I hope, as we’re discussing, that it’s remembered as being representative of the strongest kinds of complex and beautiful women. And I hope that there is enough love for the show that we do reunion specials along the way.”

“I think it will be a show that preached hope,” Josh added. “I think that’s the legacy.”

FYI: Ginnifer is wearing a Rhea Costa dress, earrings by EF Collection, ring by Dana Rebecca Designs, and Tyler Ellis clutch.