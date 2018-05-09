Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 8:28 pm

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Grimes is making light of her much buzzed-about new relationship with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk!

The 30-year-old Art Angels musician and the 46-year-old businessman sparked plenty of interest after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

Grimes quote-tweeted a viral tweet poking fun at the imagined conversation between the two.

Elon Musk: Hey babe where do you want to go to dinner Grimes:,” the tweet reads, leading to a video of a cat making a hilarious distorted noise.

“Accurate,” she amusingly confirmed on Wednesday (May 9). See the tweet!
Photos: Getty Images
