Wed, 09 May 2018 at 3:09 pm

Irina Shayk & Julianne Moore Stun at 'Yomeddine' Cannes Film Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the screening of Yomeddine held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Wednesday (May 9) in Cannes, France.

The 32-year-old supermodel was accompanied on the carpet by her The Lions modeling agent Ali Kavoussi, who was celebrating his birthday at the event.

Also in attendance to show their support for the film was Julianne Moore, Chantel Jeffries (who just released her new single, “Wait” featuring Offset and Vory!), Tallia Storm, and Christoph Waltz and his wife Judith Holste.

FYI: Irina and Christoph are both wearing jewelry by Chopard. Julianne is wearing a YSL dress paired with Chopard jewelry.
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 01
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 02
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 03
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 04
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 05
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 06
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 07
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 08
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 09
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 10
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 11
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 12
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 13
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 14
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 15
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 16
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 17
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 18
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 19
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 20
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 21
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 22
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 23
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 24
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 25
irina shayk julianne moore stun at yomeddine cannes film festival premiere 26

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, John Phillips, Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Getty
