Irina Shayk & Julianne Moore Stun at 'Yomeddine' Cannes Film Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the screening of Yomeddine held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Wednesday (May 9) in Cannes, France.

The 32-year-old supermodel was accompanied on the carpet by her The Lions modeling agent Ali Kavoussi, who was celebrating his birthday at the event.

Also in attendance to show their support for the film was Julianne Moore, Chantel Jeffries (who just released her new single, “Wait” featuring Offset and Vory!), Tallia Storm, and Christoph Waltz and his wife Judith Holste.

FYI: Irina and Christoph are both wearing jewelry by Chopard. Julianne is wearing a YSL dress paired with Chopard jewelry.