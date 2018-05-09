Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 7:47 pm

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Show Some Sweet PDA

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Show Some Sweet PDA

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon are too cute!

The 19-year-old “Icon” rapper – and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.

After checking out of their hotel, Jaden wrapped his arm around her as they strolled.

Jaden sported a black hoodie with white pants, a red belt, and sneakers, and Odesssa kept it casual in an oversized shirt with printed pants, completing her look with sneakers as well and an assortment of jewelry.

They were all smiles as Odessa snacked on a cupcake and Jaden stayed hydrated with his JUST Water bottle.

ICYMI, Jaden brought his gold record plaque to the 2018 Met Gala on Monday!

10+ pictures inside of Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon hanging out in NYC…

