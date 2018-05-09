Jane Fonda Helps Honor Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad!

Jane Fonda helped to honor Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad at a celebration of their careers!

The 80-year-old actress stepped out at A Tale of Two Sisters on Monday night (May 7) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was also joined at the event by Tim Allen and Raven Symone.

The evening paid homage to Debbie and Phylicia‘s lives and careers in the form of performances, speeches, songs, and dances.

