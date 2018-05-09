Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Katy Perry Ends Taylor Swift Feud, Literally Sends Her Olive Branch

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 5:00 am

Jane Fonda Helps Honor Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad!

Jane Fonda Helps Honor Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad!

Jane Fonda helped to honor Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad at a celebration of their careers!

The 80-year-old actress stepped out at A Tale of Two Sisters on Monday night (May 7) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

She was also joined at the event by Tim Allen and Raven Symone.

The evening paid homage to Debbie and Phylicia‘s lives and careers in the form of performances, speeches, songs, and dances.

Check out photos from the event below…
