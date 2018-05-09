Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The superstar announced the news during an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (May 9), live from New York City. So exciting!

Other announced performers include BTS, Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and Christina Aguilera, featuring Demi Lovato.

Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show live on Sunday night (May 20). Stick with Just Jared that whole evening as we’ll be live blogging the show and red carpet moments you need to see.