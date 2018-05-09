Julianne Moore & Marion Cotillard Stun at Chopard Event during Cannes Film Festival 2018

Julianne Moore sparkles on the red carpet as she arrives at the Chopard Gentleman’s Evening Event on Wednesday night (May 9) at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a sparkling white dress as she was joined at the event by Marion Cotillard – who looked hot in a red and black leopard-print jumpsuit for the event.

Joining the ladies at the event were actors Luke Evans, Christoph Waltz, and Mads Mikkelsen.

All of the stars are in town this week to attend events and premieres during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

