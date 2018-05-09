Justin Hartley Hosts BBQ for Morningstar Farms' Veggie Burger
Justin Hartley flashes a smile while hosting a barbecue for Morningstar Farms!
The 41-year-old This Is Us actor tested out new veggie burger recipes for the company’s “Make Room on The Grill” summertime dining series at a private townhouse on Tuesday (May 8) in New York City.
He looked like he had a great time grilling and sampling the hamburgers.
Last week, Justin attended the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in in Universal City, Calif. Check out his Instagram post below!