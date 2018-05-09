Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 12:33 pm

Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Wanted to Learn How to Code

Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Wanted to Learn How to Code

Karlie Kloss is on the cover of Town & Country magazine’s Philanthropy issue, on newsstands May 16.

Here’s what the 25-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On why she created Kode with Klossy: “I remember when you launched the movie for Every Mother Counts, No Woman, No Cry, in 2011, and watching a ­morning show where you were talking about the documentary. I must have been 18 years old, and I realized there was an opportunity to do more not only for myself but for others.”

On how coding became a part of her life: “I ended up in a class in 2014 because I was curious about this language that a handful of people knew and were able to use to build things. After the first year of learning how to code, I put out on my social media platforms an offer for scholarships for 20 girls to learn the same. I got 1,000 entries for those spots.”

On what she finds meaningful about teaching coding: “There’s a real confidence that comes with learning something challenging. They’re recognizing their potential in an industry in which they previously hadn’t seen themselves.”

For more from Karlie, visit TownandCountryMag.com.
Credit: Max Vadukul
