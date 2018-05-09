Kendall Jenner Checks Out of The Bowery Hotel in NYC

Kendall Jenner keeps it comfy and chic while stepping out in the Big Apple.

The 22-year-old model was spotted checking out of The Bowery Hotel on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

She rocked a long-sleeve grey top with matching leggings and snakeskin-print boots, completing her look with a pair of purple sunglasses.

That same day, Kendall was seen hanging out with pal Luka Sabbat.

She was then “heavenly hungover” the next day!