Top Stories
Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 6:51 pm

Kendall Jenner Checks Out of The Bowery Hotel in NYC

Kendall Jenner Checks Out of The Bowery Hotel in NYC

Kendall Jenner keeps it comfy and chic while stepping out in the Big Apple.

The 22-year-old model was spotted checking out of The Bowery Hotel on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She rocked a long-sleeve grey top with matching leggings and snakeskin-print boots, completing her look with a pair of purple sunglasses.

That same day, Kendall was seen hanging out with pal Luka Sabbat.

ICYMI, check out Kendall‘s white-hot look at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday.

She was then “heavenly hungover” the next day!

heavenly hungover

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 01
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 02
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 03
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 04
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 05
kendall jenner checks out of the bowery hotel in nyc 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr