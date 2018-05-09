Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 3:21 pm

Kendall Jenner Hangs With Pal Luka Sabbat in NYC!

Kendall Jenner Hangs With Pal Luka Sabbat in NYC!

Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat headed out for an afternoon stroll in NYC!

The 22-year-old model and the 20-year-old grown-ish star were spotted while out and about on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall looked simple and chic in a white tee and denim cutoff shorts paired with sneakers, while Luka opted for a bright orange ensemble.

Earlier in the week, both Kendall and Luka attended the Met Gala.

Make sure to check out their chic outfits from the evening!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 01
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 02
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 03
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 04
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 05
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 06
kendall jenner luka sabbat hang in nyc 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr