Kendall Jenner Hangs With Pal Luka Sabbat in NYC!

Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat headed out for an afternoon stroll in NYC!

The 22-year-old model and the 20-year-old grown-ish star were spotted while out and about on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

Kendall looked simple and chic in a white tee and denim cutoff shorts paired with sneakers, while Luka opted for a bright orange ensemble.

Earlier in the week, both Kendall and Luka attended the Met Gala.

