Kerry Washington Goes Pretty in Little Black Dress for Bronx Children's Museum Gala

Kerry Washington steps out in style for the 2018 Bronx Children’s Museum Gala on Tuesday night (May 8) at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and co-chair of the museum looked pretty in a studded, little black dress and silver heels for the event.

While she was at the event, Kerry – who grew up in The Bronx – expressed how important she feels it is for kids to go to museums.

“What is so special about the museum, it’s not just to teach kids about the Bronx but it’s to teach kids about themselves and [their] potential, and know [that] their mind is an incredible place,” Kerry told ET. “That they should adventure and cultivate and value. And I think the museum is about saying to kids that no matter where you’re from, we care about you and you shouldn’t not have a museum just because of the ZIP code that you were born in.”

