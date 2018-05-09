Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She'll Be Doing on Her First Mother's Day with True!

Khloe Kardashian took to her app to write about what she’ll be doing on Mother’s Day this weekend – her very first time celebrating the holiday!

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, a baby girl named True Thompson, in April.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters—but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too! As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her,” Khloe posted.

