Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 1:25 pm

Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She'll Be Doing on Her First Mother's Day with True!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She'll Be Doing on Her First Mother's Day with True!

Khloe Kardashian took to her app to write about what she’ll be doing on Mother’s Day this weekend – her very first time celebrating the holiday!

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, a baby girl named True Thompson, in April.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters—but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too! As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her,” Khloe posted.

More Recent Stories From Khloe Kardashian:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr